Sugarcreek Borough police arrested a Franklin couple Friday morning on child endangerment and drug charges.
Larry E. Lawson, 26, and Carly Ann Lawson, 26, both of 147 Elm St., were arraigned Friday before District Judge Andrew Fish.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sugarcreek Borough police arrested a Franklin couple Friday morning on child endangerment and drug charges.
Larry E. Lawson, 26, and Carly Ann Lawson, 26, both of 147 Elm St., were arraigned Friday before District Judge Andrew Fish.
Mercer state police are looking for a Grove City woman accused of stealing more than $1,800 from an elderly woman over a four-day period.
Sugarcreek Borough police arrested a Franklin couple Friday morning on child endangerment and drug charges.
Oil City police chief Dave Ragon released information Wednesday about a young girl who was injured Tuesday in Oil City.
State police say two California men are facing charges after about 5 pounds of marijuana and other drug-related items were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 80 in Clintonville.
CLARION - A Shippenville man was sentenced Wednesday in Clarion County to serve from 40 to 80 years in a state prison for the rape of a child.
State police say a Kennerdell woman is facing felony charges for letting herself into a Rockland Township residence Monday and hitting and punching another woman in the home.