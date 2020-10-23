A Franklin couple are facing drug charges after police used a confidential informant to buy drugs from them over the course of several months last year.
Erie state police said in a criminal complaint that between June 20, 2019, and Dec. 17, 2019, police had a confidential informant contact Andre Williams, 49, of Franklin, via phone to make arrangements to buy cocaine from him on four occasions.
CLARION - A St. Marys man who had been charged with drug delivery resulting in death in connection with the 2018 overdose death of a Clarion man entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge Wednesday in Clarion County Court.