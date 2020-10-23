A Franklin couple are facing drug charges after police used a confidential informant to buy drugs from them over the course of several months last year.

Erie state police said in a criminal complaint that between June 20, 2019, and Dec. 17, 2019, police had a confidential informant contact Andre Williams, 49, of Franklin, via phone to make arrangements to buy cocaine from him on four occasions.

