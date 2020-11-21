Franklin couple facing endangerment, drug charges

A Franklin couple are facing charges of endangering the welfare of children after various drugs and drug paraphernalia were found within reach of the three minor children in their home, which was in a "very disgusting" condition.
Franklin police said in a criminal complaint they found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home of Desiree Vanistendael, 26, and Bradley Rice, 30. In one upstairs bedroom police found marijuana, baggies and glass pipes among other drug paraphernalia in and on a dresser, the complaint said.
One person was flown to a hospital by STAT MedEvac helicopter after what Venango County 911 described as a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at about 6 p.m. Friday on Allegheny Boulevard in Sugarcreek Borough.