Venango County 911 said a crash was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in Franklin.

911 said a truck hit a tree along Grant Street in front of The Purple Goose.

Clarion Borough fire

Clarion County 911 said a fire was reported at about 3 p.m. Tuesday at a building along Main Street in Clarion Borough.

Franklin crash

Police investigate scam

Franklin state police are investigating a scam in which a 78-year-old Cornplanter Township man sent nearly $29,000 to various people.