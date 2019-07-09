A Franklin man is facing charges as the result of an animal neglect investigation, according to Franklin police.
A criminal complaint filed through District Judge Matthew Kirtland's office said an emaciated dog belonging to Edward Barrett, 60, was found in an apartment at 1425 Eagle St. in Franklin along with three other dogs and four cats.
According to the complaint, a Franklin police officer said he was dispatched to an apartment on May 6 after receiving a report of animal neglect. According to the complaint, the officer found a "severely malnourished and unhealthy" dog named Clyde.
The officer, the complaint said, told Barrett and the other people in the house they were required to follow the law and care for the dog as the veterinarian directed, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, the dog was taken to Happy Trails Vet Clinic and evaluated, and the veterinarian said the dog was in poor health and needed special food and medication.
The veterinarian's recommendations were not followed by Barrett, the complaint said.
"Edward Barrett stated there was nothing wrong with Clyde," the complaint said.
On July 2, an officer executed a search warrant for the apartment and found the dog, whose condition had worsened since May, the complaint said.
The officer seized and transported the animal to the Venango County Humane Society, according to the complaint.
Barrett is facing two misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals as well as five summary counts of not applying for dog licenses and three summary counts of not getting his animals their required rabies vaccinations, the complaint said.
Barret has a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for July 31 before Kirtland.