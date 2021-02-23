A Franklin man is facing child endangerment and other charges after a UPMC Northwest physician discovered injuries to his five-year-old stepdaughter.
Franklin police said they were dispatched to a Buffalo Street residence on Feb. 14 for a report of a child attacked by a dog. Gary Lynn Baker, 26, told police he had been home alone with the child when he heard her scream and found his adult pitbull on top of his stepdaughter, biting the girl's face, police said.
An Oil City woman is facing numerous charges for making a number of unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals totaling more than $1,500 by using a debit card and checking account information that didn't belong to her.