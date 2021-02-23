A Franklin man is facing child endangerment and other charges after a UPMC Northwest physician discovered injuries to his five-year-old stepdaughter.

Franklin police said they were dispatched to a Buffalo Street residence on Feb. 14 for a report of a child attacked by a dog. Gary Lynn Baker, 26, told police he had been home alone with the child when he heard her scream and found his adult pitbull on top of his stepdaughter, biting the girl's face, police said.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

More From This Section

Man facing drug charges

An Pittsburgh man is facing charges after he was found in possession of drugs at a Manning Street residence in Oil City.

Cherrytree Township fire

A fire broke out at a trailer on Cherrytree Road in Cherrytree Township at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.