A Franklin man is facing charges for depositing blank envelopes at an ATM that he said contained $1,450 in cash.
Franklin police said in a criminal complaint that Dean Maxwell, 42, went to the First United National Bank on Liberty Street on July 13, walked up to the drive through ATM and deposited three envelopes with no cash in them.
Franklin state police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pone Lane, Sandycreek Township, at about 6:45 p.m. Friday evening for an active domestic dispute between a 71-year old man and a 73-year-old woman, both of Franklin.
ERIE - A former Pleasantville man was sentenced Monday in federal court to 16 years in jail and five years supervised release for violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.
A crash involving two semi trucks left one person injured, sent lots of orange juice onto the highway and closed down a section of Interstate 80 in the southern part of Venango County for several hours Wednesday morning.
According to Franklin state police, a traffic stop for an equipment violation was conducted just after midnight on Friday. Police said the driver, a 29-year-old Oil City man, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.