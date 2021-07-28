A Franklin man is facing charges for depositing blank envelopes at an ATM that he said contained $1,450 in cash.

Franklin police said in a criminal complaint that Dean Maxwell, 42, went to the First United National Bank on Liberty Street on July 13, walked up to the drive through ATM and deposited three envelopes with no cash in them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

For the Record

Polk burglary suspect arrested

  • From staff reports

Polk Borough Police report that Kenneth Crawford has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened on Mercer Road, in Frenchcreek Township, on July 17.

For the Record

Franklin man arrested for terroristic threats

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pone Lane, Sandycreek Township, at about 6:45 p.m. Friday evening for an active domestic dispute between a 71-year old man and a 73-year-old woman, both of Franklin.

For the Record

Tree, wires come down

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 dispatched Pleasantville volunteer firefighters to a report of a tree down at about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Miller Farm Road and Rouseville Road.

For the Record

Stove fire

  • From staff reports

Hawthorn volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a stove fire at about 6 p.m. Monday in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

For the Record

Victory Township crash

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police responded to a vehicle rollover at 8353 Route 8 in Victory Township shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

For the Record

Flooding in area

  • From staff reports

Oil City police closed a section of Bissell Avenue and a section of Seeley Avenue after rain caused some minor ponding shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, according to Venango County 911.

For the Record

Vehicle fire

  • From staff reports

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Route 66 in Farmington around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Clarion County 911 dispatchers.

For the Record

Cherrytree car fire

  • From staff reports

No one was injured in a vehicle fire in Cherrytree Township that was called into Venango County 911 at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

For the Record

DUI arrests

  • From staff reports

According to Franklin state police, a traffic stop for an equipment violation was conducted just after midnight on Friday. Police said the driver, a 29-year-old Oil City man, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.