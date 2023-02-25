A Franklin man is facing charges for endangering his nine-month-old son when he and the child’s mother got into a fight while they both were intoxicated.

Franklin police said in a criminal complaint they responded Feb. 16 to a residence in the 100 block of Buffalo Street where Matthew Abrams, 20, was observed shirtless with recent injuries to his torso and under the influence of alcohol.

