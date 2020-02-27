A Franklin man accused of keeping a suspected bomb in his Arbor Circle apartment waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
Tyler Howard, 22, will now face further court proceedings on a felony count of weapons of mass destruction-unlawful possession or manufacture and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
James Dunkle, 53, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday by Venango County sheriff's deputies on Elk Street in Franklin on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.