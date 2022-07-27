A Franklin man is facing charges for threatening several people with a gun at a trailer park in Cranberry Township.

Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that between 5 and 6 p.m. Friday, two adults and two juveniles were gathered at the end of Cherry Street in the Orchard Park trailer park having a conversation that included words Walter Shields, 43, didn’t like.

For the Record

Coroner releases name of storm victim

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.

For the Record

One Injured in ATV crash

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, one person was injured as a result of an ATV crash on Rainbow Road in French Creek Township at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.