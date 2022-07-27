A Franklin man is facing charges for threatening several people with a gun at a trailer park in Cranberry Township.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that between 5 and 6 p.m. Friday, two adults and two juveniles were gathered at the end of Cherry Street in the Orchard Park trailer park having a conversation that included words Walter Shields, 43, didn’t like.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.
Clarion state police have issued a press release about a serious crash in Highland Township that occurred nearly a month ago and resulted in two Clarion men being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals for treatment of their injuries.