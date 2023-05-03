A Franklin man has been charged with raping his daughter in 2009 and 2010 when she was 12 and 13 years old.
Sugarcreek police said in a criminal complaint that a woman came into the police station Tuesday and said she had been raped and abused by her father, Christopher Hartman, 50, from about June 2009 to December 2010 beginning when she was 12 years old and ending when she was about 13 and a half.
The Venango County district attorney’s office is continuing to investigate the death of an Oil City man who was struck and killed by a vehicle six months ago on Innis Street near its intersection with Route 257 in Cranberry Township.
The cause of a wildfire in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest — in the vicinity of Gregg Hill, River, and Millstone roads — is expected to be under control within the next couple of days, according to the USDA Forest Service.
ERIE — Former Erie resident Peter Daniel Gambill Jr., 25, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.