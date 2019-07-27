A Franklin man was arrested and arraigned Friday on charges that accuse him of threatening a woman in Oil City..

Oil City police said Marquise McCool, 26, allegedly threatened to harm and kill the woman and her family and friends.

A criminal complaint filed by police says the woman told officers McCool threatened her Friday and on previous occasions. The woman said she received threatening voice messages and photographic messages, the complaint said.

McCool was charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, in Venango County Central Court.

Warrant arrest

Michael Fleeger Jr., 29, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at a residence on Colbert Avenue in Oil City on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.

Investigation into Franklin woman's death continues

Franklin police Chief Kevin Anundson said Thursday his department is continuing to investigate the death of a Franklin woman whose body was found Tuesday morning on the railroad tracks near Franklin Industries.