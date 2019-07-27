A Franklin man was arrested and arraigned Friday on charges that accuse him of threatening a woman in Oil City..
Oil City police said Marquise McCool, 26, allegedly threatened to harm and kill the woman and her family and friends.
A criminal complaint filed by police says the woman told officers McCool threatened her Friday and on previous occasions. The woman said she received threatening voice messages and photographic messages, the complaint said.
McCool was charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, in Venango County Central Court.