A Franklin man is facing charges after drugs were found in his home.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a criminal complaint that at about 8 a.m. Thursday, members of the state police Drug Law Enforcement Division Northwest Strike Force executed a search warrant at the 144 Pearl St. residence in Franklin of Dustin Hanna, 36.

