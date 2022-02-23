A Franklin man is facing charges for intimidation and obstruction.
Sugarcreek Borough police said in a criminal complaint that Cody Latchaw, 33, tried to pay a woman to drop charges brought against Ashley Pillsbury, who had been accused of making unauthorized purchases with the woman’s debit card.
A former Cochranton man who has already been sentenced for killing his stepmother and half-brother in 2019 has pleaded guilty to federal charges of Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, U.S. attorney Cindy K. Chung said Tuesday.
Oil City police chief Dave Ragon released more details Wednesday about the quantity of drugs and money found in a North Side home where police were called to a domestic dispute Monday that led to a standoff and the arrest of two people.