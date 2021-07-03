A Franklin man is facing charges for stalking a woman.

Sugarcreek Borough police said in a criminal complaint that Gabriel Young, 48, began following a woman around the area and in public places last fall and then was texting her location and license plate number to her, causing her alarm.

Tree falls on car

Venango County 911 reported Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a tree down on a vehicle at 2491 Patchel Run Road at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

Fire at Village Acres

According to Venango County 911, a fire at a trailer in the Village Acres trailer court off Franklin Street in Clintonville was reported at about 11:32 p.m. Saturday.

Tools stolen in burglary

Clarion state police said an 81-year-old Knox man was victimized when numerous tools were stolen from the garage of a home on Route 208 in Elk Township between noon on June 5 and 4 p.m. June 7.

Firearms stolen in burglary

Clarion state police said a 65-year-old Shippenville man was victimized when numerous items, including firearms, were stolen during a burglary shortly after 10 a.m. on March 29 from a home on South Street in Elk Township.

Dirt bike stolen

State police in Clarion said a yellow 1987 Suzuki DS 80 dirt bike was stolen from the Penn Street yard of a 35-year-old Sligo man between 4 p.m. June 9 and 4 p.m. June 11.

Juvenile assaults girl, police, EMT

A juvenile from Knox has been arrested for aggravated and simple assault, harassment, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest following a June 16 incident in Salem Township.