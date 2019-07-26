A Franklin man is facing charges for following a vehicle too closely.
Sugarcreek Borough police said Lon Wilkins, 42, followed a man's vehicle from Rocky Grove Avenue to Warren Road then to Sysler Road on Tuesday.
Wilkins sped up and got on the bumper of the vehicle in front of him and swerved back and forth directly behind the vehicle, police said.
At one point the man whose vehicle was being followed thought Wilkins' vehicle was going to strike his vehicle while turning onto Sysler Road, police said.
A 5-year-old child was in the vehicle being followed, according to police.
Wilkins has been charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and three summary driving violations.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 21 in Venango County Central Court.