A Franklin man is facing charges for following a vehicle too closely.

Sugarcreek Borough police said Lon Wilkins, 42, followed a man's vehicle from Rocky Grove Avenue to Warren Road then to Sysler Road on Tuesday.

Wilkins sped up and got on the bumper of the vehicle in front of him and swerved back and forth directly behind the vehicle, police said.

At one point the man whose vehicle was being followed thought Wilkins' vehicle was going to strike his vehicle while turning onto Sysler Road, police said.

A 5-year-old child was in the vehicle being followed, according to police.

Wilkins has been charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and three summary driving violations.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 21 in Venango County Central Court.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

More From This Section

Warrant arrest

Michael Fleeger Jr., 29, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at a residence on Colbert Avenue in Oil City on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.

+2
2 severely injured in Barkeyville

2 severely injured in Barkeyville

BARKEYVILLE -Franklin state police said two people were seriously injured in an accident late Wednesday night in Barkeyville and required emergency air transport to hospitals.