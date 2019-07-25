A Franklin man died in a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon in Oakland Township.
Franklin state police on Wednesday identified the man as Timothy McClelland, 53.
Police said McClelland was turning out of Camp Wilbea Road onto Route 417 at about 4 p.m. Tuesday when his Toyota Camry was struck by a Chevy Silverado 2500 driven by Cody Lewis, 26, of Franklin.
Lewis was traveling at a high rate of speed, police said.
McClelland was taken to Titusville Area Hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Police said a passenger in McClelland's vehicle, a nine-year-old boy, was flown to Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh by STAT MedEvac helicopter. He is listed in stable condition, according to police.
Lewis was taken by ambulance to UPMC Northwest, where he was treated for moderate injuries, police said.
Route 417 was closed from Rocky Grove to Cherrytree for several hours after the crash. Numerous fire police units were directing traffic.
Volunteer firefighters from Oakland, Cooperstown, Cherrytree, Rouseville, Rocky Grove, Reno and Utica were on the scene, along with Community Ambulance Service and STAT MedEvac.