According to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police, a Franklin man was charged after being accused of stealing a motorcycle and then admitting to driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

According to the complaint, police said they were dispatched to Congress Hill Road in Sandycreek Township for a motorcycle crash on Aug. 27.

For the Record

Franklin man faces charges in motorcycle theft

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

For the Record

Suspect in other cases charged in Tionesta incident

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Pittsburgh man who is facing charges in several theft cases involving vehicles has also been charged for riding a stolen dirt bike at the Tionesta Indian Festival last month and fleeing from the Forest County sheriff and a deputy.

For the Record

2 OC women charged with criminal trespass

  • From staff reports

Two Oil City women have been charged with criminal trespass in connection with an incident in which one of the women is accused of concealing the location of the other woman who was wanted on a warrant.

For the Record

3 die in 2-vehicle crash

  • From staff reports

Butler state police said three people died in a two-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon in which a Clarion County man was involved.