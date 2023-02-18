A Franklin man is facing charges for endangering the welfare of a child in his care.

Franklin police said in a criminal complaint that Children and Youth Services sent police an allegation this week against Kenneth L. Whitton Sr., 53, that accused him of physically abusing a 14-year-old girl at a residence in the 500 block of Grant Street.

