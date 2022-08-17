A Franklin man is facing charges following an altercation Monday night in the parking lot of Sheetz on Liberty Street in Franklin.
Franklin police said in a criminal complaint they were dispatched at about 10 p.m. Monday to Sheetz where Christopher Fuentes, 33, had thrown a punch at another man there, according to witnesses who also said Fuentes appeared to be intoxicated.
PITTSBURGH — A 46-year-old Mercer man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
State police in Clarion filed charges against Knox resident Levi Michael Barrett, 28, in relation to an early morning incident on Aug. 8 in Beaver Township, which forced the closure of Route 338 and various side roads while police searched for the male victim in the case.