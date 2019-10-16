A Franklin man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Franklin.

Franklin police said Mark Boal, 35, left the scene and climbed over a fence after his vehicle crashed into a parked car on Liberty Street at about 12:15 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Man facing charges for hospital incident

A Honesdale man is facing felony charges in connection with an incident Saturday at UPMC Northwest in which the man is accused of assaulting hospital staff members.

Man charged with assault

A Franklin man was charged with simple assault following an incident that reportedly occurred Thursday evening.