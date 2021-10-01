A Franklin man is facing child pornography charges.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that during April and June, Marcus Wylie, 28, received multiple inappropriate photos from a 14-year-old girl he was “dating” secretly and sent them to a number of other people via social media.
ELK TOWNSHIP — A summary traffic violation charge was filed against a 66-year-old Kossuth woman whom state police said was at the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed an Amish man as he drove his buggy along Route 322 in Elk Township early last year.