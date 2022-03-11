A Franklin man is facing charges for firing a firearm that he is not permitted to have in the direction of a house.

Franklin state police said Michael Wiggins, 47, was walking down Meadville Pike Wednesday evening with a handgun that he fired several times.

Police seek missing teen girl

  • From staff reports

State police in Franklin said they are searching for a missing/runaway female juvenile from Cornplanter Township, who was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at her Hillcrest Avenue residence.

For the Record

Oil City man sentenced for exploitation of children

  • From staff reports

ERIE — An Oil City man has been sentenced in federal court to 200 months in jail, lifetime supervised release and ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution ($3,000 to five separate identified victims) on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, U.…