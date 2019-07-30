A Franklin man arrested last week on terroristic threats charges is now facing firearm and drug charges.
When Oil City police arrested Marquise McCool, 26, on outstanding warrants, he told them without being asked that he had a firearm that he believed was probably stolen property located in the vehicle he was driving, according to a criminal complaint filled by Oil City police.
Police found the firearm with an altered serial number in the back seat of the vehicle where McCool said it would be, the complaint said.
McCool was charged with one felony counts of possessing a firearm with the manufacturer number altered, receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license.
Oil City police obtained a warrant and searched McCool's vehicle Saturday, the complaint said.
Police said they found multiple items including small zip lock style plastic bags containing methamphetamine and a zip lock style plastic bag containing a small amount of marijuana in the console area of the vehicle.
He was then charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use and use-possession of drug paraphernalia.
McCool was denied bail and is being held in the Venango County jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 7 in Central Court.
In the other case against McCool, he has been charged for allegedly sending voice messages and photographic messages to a woman in which he threatened to harm and kill the woman and her friends and family, a criminal complaint said.
