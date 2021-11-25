A Franklin man is facing 25 felony sex assault charges, including 11 counts of rape.
Sugarcreek Borough police said in a criminal complaint that Paul Shoffstall, 46, obtained nude photographs of a 24-year old woman without her knowledge and then coerced the woman into engaging in various sex acts with him and providing him photos and videos between June 2019 and October 2021.
