A Franklin man was held for court Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on charges that accuse him of breaking into two apartments in Franklin last week.

Franklin city police said they were called Friday evening to the Oak Hill Apartments where a man later identified as Shane Anthony, 35, was looking in the windows of one of the apartments and then asked the residents if they wanted cake when they confronted him.

For the Record

Erie man sentenced in drug case

  • From staff reports

ERIE — An Erie man has been sentenced in federal court to 36 months in jail on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.

For the Record

Farrell man sentenced for role in drug trafficking-organization

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — A Farrell resident pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.