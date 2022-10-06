A Franklin man was held for court Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on charges that accuse him of breaking into two apartments in Franklin last week.
Franklin city police said they were called Friday evening to the Oak Hill Apartments where a man later identified as Shane Anthony, 35, was looking in the windows of one of the apartments and then asked the residents if they wanted cake when they confronted him.
PITTSBURGH — A Farrell resident pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.