A Franklin man waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on strangulation and harassment charges.
Bobby Lee Roxberry, 38, is accused of choking his sister.
Franklin state police said they were called to Roxberry's residence on Pioneer Road on June 22 for a domestic dispute between Roxberry and his sister.
Roxberry's sister told police Roxberry became upset with her while she was opening the mail and grabbed her by the throat, choking her to the point she couldn't breathe, police said.
The woman had visible redness around her neck, according to police.