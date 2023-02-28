A Franklin woman who had been facing charges for abusing her infant son has taken a plea deal in the case, which has drawn much attention around the community and on social media since the charges were filed last spring.
Emily Layman, 23, pleaded no contest last week to one felony count of endangering the welfare of children.
PITTSBURGH — Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Monday that the U.S. has finalized a settlement agreement with James L. Luketich, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), and University of Pittsburgh Physicians (UPP), to resolve the lawsuit the U.S. filed against those …
PITTSBURGH — A Florida resident has been sentenced in federal court to 100 days in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, plus restitution of $150,000 on her conviction of mail fraud, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.
Five inmates at the Venango County jail and an Oil City man are facing charges in a case in which police say fentanyl was brought into the jail via mail earlier this month and distributed to several inmates, two of whom overdosed.