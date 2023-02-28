A Franklin woman who had been facing charges for abusing her infant son has taken a plea deal in the case, which has drawn much attention around the community and on social media since the charges were filed last spring.

Emily Layman, 23, pleaded no contest last week to one felony count of endangering the welfare of children.

For the Record

Former township official in Mercer County sentenced

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — A Florida resident has been sentenced in federal court to 100 days in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, plus restitution of $150,000 on her conviction of mail fraud, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.