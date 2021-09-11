A Franklin woman is facing charges related to a pickup truck that was stolen in August in Cranberry Township.

Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint filed Thursday that Misty Basham, 44, is suspected of stealing a 2018 Ram 2500.

2 people injured in Rockland crash
2 people injured in Rockland crash

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Multiple emergency helicopters were called after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township just before 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Cherrytree Township fire

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said a structure fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 903 Fairview Road in Cherrytree Township.

Clarion vehicle fire

  • From staff reports

According to Clarion 911 dispatchers, a vehicle fire on Davis Hill Road in Limestone Township was called in shortly after noon on Sunday. Limestone VFD responded, according to dispatchers, and the scene was cleared just after 1:30 p.m.