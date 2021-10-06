A Franklin woman is facing arson charges in connection with a fire in May in Frenchcreek Township.

Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that Jacqueline Egger, 59, set fire to an unoccupied house at 246 Stone Road.

Kara O'Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald

For the Record

2 killed in Clarion County crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said two people died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 28 and Shannondale Road in Redbank Township on Friday evening.

Summary charge filed in 2020 fatal crash

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

ELK TOWNSHIP — A summary traffic violation charge was filed against a 66-year-old Kossuth woman whom state police said was at the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed an Amish man as he drove his buggy along Route 322 in Elk Township early last year.

Clarion-Limestone board member faces DUI charge

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

A member of the Clarion-Limestone School Board faces an Oct. 19 preliminary hearing on charges he was driving under the influence of alcohol at 1:27 a.m. Aug. 21 in Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County.

2 people injured in Rockland crash

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Multiple emergency helicopters were called after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township just before 10 a.m. on Thursday.