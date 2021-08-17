A Franklin woman is facing charges for walking in town while she was naked.
Franklin police said Rachel Everhart, 46, walked down the Liberty Street sidewalk and into the Quality Inn on Thursday evening while naked and was given a sheet to cover herself up before she returned to her residence.
ERIE - A former resident of Meadville pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Wednesday.
Two people are facing charges following an incident Thursday in Franklin in which a Polk man is accused of fleeing from police and drugs allegedly belonging to a Franklin woman were found in the vehicle the man was driving
A Franklin man waived preliminary hearings this week in Venango County Central Court in connection with two incidents that occurred within four days of each other in which he is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman.