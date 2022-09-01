A Franklin woman is facing charges in connection with an incident in which police say the woman’s two-year-old daughter was found on the roof of a porch in Franklin and living in hazardous conditions in an apartment.
Franklin police said in a criminal complaint they were called at about 10:30 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 400 block of 15th Street where the toddler, who was wearing nothing but a dirty diaper, was on the roof of the porch about 15 to 20 feet off the ground.
Two Oil City women have been charged with criminal trespass in connection with an incident in which one of the women is accused of concealing the location of the other woman who was wanted on a warrant.
PITTSBURGH — A 46-year-old Mercer man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
State police in Clarion filed charges against Knox resident Levi Michael Barrett, 28, in relation to an early morning incident on Aug. 8 in Beaver Township, which forced the closure of Route 338 and various side roads while police searched for the male victim in the case.