A Franklin woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 79 in Vernon Township, Crawford County.
Meadville state police said in a press release that Bonnie Pfendler, 76, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Crawford County coroner Scott Schell. She was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the accident, police said.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville, has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.