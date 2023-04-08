A Franklin woman who had been facing charges for abusing her infant son was sentenced to jail on Thursday.

Emily Layman, 23, was sentenced to a minimum of 10 months and a maximum of 23 months and 29 days in jail by Venango County President Judge Marie Veon. According to court documents, Layman was confined to the Venango County jail on Thursday.

For the Record

Police investigate calls to schools statewide

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the commonwealth that involved threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.

For the Record

Lucinda man sentenced in drug case

  • From staff reports

ERIE — A resident of Lucinda has been sentenced in federal court to 84 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Friday.