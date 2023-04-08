A Franklin woman who had been facing charges for abusing her infant son was sentenced to jail on Thursday.
Emily Layman, 23, was sentenced to a minimum of 10 months and a maximum of 23 months and 29 days in jail by Venango County President Judge Marie Veon. According to court documents, Layman was confined to the Venango County jail on Thursday.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the commonwealth that involved threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.
Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.