A Franklin woman accused of being under the influence of drugs as she walked around outside in cold weather with a young child waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
Angel Sneltzer, 33, is facing a felony count of endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and a summary count of public drunkenness. Her case will now proceed to the Court of Common Pleas.
PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces attempted homicide charges after being accused of firing a firearm at a vehicle that was being driven by a 45-year-old South Fork woman on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH — A Michigan man was sentenced Friday to the statutory maximum sentence of 60 months incarceration for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and the statutory maximum of 24 months for aggravated identity theft for hacking the human resources databases of the University of Pittsburgh Med…