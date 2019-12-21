Friday crashes

- No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on the Rockland- Cranberry Road at about 11 a.m. on Friday, Venango County 911 said.
Rockland Volunteer Fire Department and Franklin state police responded to the scene.
An Oil City man currently in Venango County jail is facing additional charges in connection to a burglary in early October on Oil City's North side.
A Youngsville man is facing felony charges after being accused of stealing a can of gas from a shed in Polk Borough.
According to the Venango County Sheriff's Office, Mitchell Rudolph, 29, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Taylor Street apartment in Franklin by sheriff's deputies on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.
Franklin state police said a Rouseville woman was uninjured in a one-vehicle crash at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Rouseville Road, just south of Old Rouseville Road in Cornplanter Township.
Two Sugarcreek residents charged in a case in which police said explosive devices were found waived their preliminary hearings on Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.