Friday crashes

- No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 7 a.m. Friday at Plummer Street and Bissell Avenue in Oil City, according to Venango County 911.
Oil City police responded to the scene.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
- No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 7 a.m. Friday at Plummer Street and Bissell Avenue in Oil City, according to Venango County 911.
Oil City police responded to the scene.
- No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 7 a.m. Friday at Plummer Street and Bissell Avenue in Oil City, according to Venango County 911.
Clarion state police are continuing to release details about the pileup Thursday morning on the Emlenton Bridge on Interstate 80 that involved about a dozen vehicles.
Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported Wednesday in Cranberry Township.
A Sligo man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Piney Township.
Venango County 911 said a small fire was reported Monday at a Cranberry Township home.
Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported Monday in Oil City.
A Strattanville man who is already facing numerous charges in Clarion County is now facing drug charges in Venango County.
An Oil City man is facing charges for stealing items off the porches of several houses in Oil City earlier this month.
A Franklin man is facing charges for robbing a woman at gunpoint last month in Frenchcreek Township.
Two wildfires have been 100% contained after burning nearly 500 acres over a week in the Tidioute and Warren areas.
An Edinboro man is facing multiple charges for sexually assaulting a young girl in January in Cherrytree Township.
Franklin state police said a 69-year-old Franklin woman on Friday accidentally overpaid a company $2,700 for a computer firewall that cost $300.
Franklin state police said they were dispatched at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday to 110 Old Route 62 in Frenchcreek Township, where they seized drugs and paraphernalia.
A Franklin man is facing charges for selling vapes to elementary school students.
One person was transported to UPMC Northwest after a vehicle crashed into a building Monday in Emlenton.
Franklin state police said a 74-year-old Oil City woman told them that someone named "Jim," who claimed to be with the government, asked her to purchase $2,000 worth of Apple gift cards between 8 a.m. and about 6 p.m. on April 14.
Franklin state police said a 42-year-old Kennerdell woman told them that she was deceived out of about $20,000 during an online relationship between Dec. 1 and Friday.
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 at about 4:30 a.m. Friday in Monroe Township.
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 early Saturday morning in Scrubgrass Township.
Nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday in Limestone Township.
Venango County 911 said three crashes were reported in the county on Saturday with nobody transported to a hospital following any of the crashes.
A Franklin woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Route 322 in Canal Township.
A Franklin man is facing charges that accuse him of having methamphetamine in his possession in Franklin.
Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Thursday in Canal Township.
A Seneca man who was arrested last week for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Seneca is now facing more charges in a second case involving the girl.
Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Cornplanter Township.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker has identified the man who died in a house fire Sunday in Elk Township.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday it has filed a lawsuit against a Cooperstown couple alleging sexual harassment and retaliation toward a female tenant at a rental property the couple own in Oil City.
A Seneca woman is facing charges for using counterfeit money at a store in Oil City.
Franklin state police say a man is facing charges for trying to intimidate another person in connection with a case last year in which the man was charged in Forest County.
A transient man is facing charges for holding a woman at gunpoint in Oil City and forcing her to give him a ride in her vehicle.
A transient man was arrested last week for violating a protection from abuse order by going to an apartment in Franklin and making threats.
A Franklin man is charged with fleeing from police on Thursday.
Venango County 911 said four brush fires were reported in the county on Saturday.
Two wildfires fires that burned nearly 500 acres in the Tidioute and Warren areas have mostly been contained as response crews switched to monitoring fire hotspots over the weekend.
2 BR, 1 BA house at 108½ W. 5th St. in OC - $500/mo &…
Buying old t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets (2005 & old…
Class A & B local drivers. Full or part time. Hazmat …
Cranberry Township Zoning/Code Enforcement Officer This p…
FAMILY PRACTICE PHYSICIAN -UPMC Community Medicine, Inc. …
Full Time Dock Worker, will train. Apply in person at: Ai…
Trailer for rent in Polk. 2 BR, $600/mo. Includes water, …
Looking for female companionship and relationship ages be…