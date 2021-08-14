Friday crashes
Venango County 911 said four crashes were reported in the county on Friday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Friday crashes
Venango County 911 said four crashes were reported in the county on Friday.
Woman wanted on warrants
Friday crashes
OC man charged with child endangerment, assault
A Seneca home was damaged in a fire that occurred Wednesday night.
An Oil City man is facing felony retail theft charges in which he is accused of stealing a soda while under the influence Wednesday in Oil City.
Nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Interstate 80 in Barkeyville Borough.
An Oil City man is facing more than 300 charges, including 10 counts of rape, in one case, and several counts in another case related to repeated sexual assaults of underage girls.
ERIE - A former resident of Meadville pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Wednesday.
An Oil City man has been accused of raping a 14-year- old girl in Rocky Grove.
Clarion state police were dispatched to a crash on Route 338 in Ashland Township at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to Clarion County 911.
An Oil City man is facing charges for threatening a shootout Saturday in the South Side Country Fair in Oil City.
A Franklin man is facing charges in connection with a domestic incident in which he is accused of pulling a handgun on a woman Sunday in Sugarcreek Borough.
A vehicle accident on I-80 called out several local emergency services Saturday.
A Cooperstown man is facing charges in connection with a domestic incident Friday in Franklin.
A Franklin man is facing charges for fleeing an officer Friday and having drugs in his possession.
Franklin state police have released information on a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Sugarcreek Borough.
Two people are facing charges following an incident Thursday in Franklin in which a Polk man is accused of fleeing from police and drugs allegedly belonging to a Franklin woman were found in the vehicle the man was driving
A second person has been charged in connection with a robbery in Franklin in March.
An Oil City woman is facing a child endangerment charge after her two-year-old daughter was found wandering barefoot in the street Wednesday.
Two crashes were reported Tuesday afternoon - one in Clarion County and one in Venango County.
Clarion state police said a handful of tools were stolen from a camp in the area of McCleary Road and Cove Lane in Highland Township over the course of the last two months.
Clarion state police say the driver fled the scene of a crash at about 2:05 a.m. Sunday in the area of 216 McKinney Hill Road in Toby Township.
Clarion state police are investigating the theft of a 2014 black and white Polaris side-by-side in Beaver Township.
Clarion state police responded to a crash Saturday night on Route 66 in Limestone Township in which the driver suffered a suspected minor injury.
A Strattanville man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Millcreek Drive in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.
Franklin police said they received a report on Monday about a teenage girl who is missing from her home.
Venango and Clarion 911 dispatchers reported a total of five car crashes over the weekend.
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 11 a.m. Friday on Allegheny Boulevard near Big Lots in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County 911 said.
A Franklin man waived preliminary hearings this week in Venango County Central Court in connection with two incidents that occurred within four days of each other in which he is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman.
A Franklin man is facing charges of drug possession and DUI following a traffic stop Thursday on Allegheny Boulevard.
PITTSBURGH - A Hermitage resident has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months of incarceration followed by 18 months of supervised release on his conviction of tax evasion, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Thursday.
Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Richland Township.
An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl at a camp in Victory Township on Sunday.
A Franklin man is facing charges for depositing blank envelopes at an ATM that he said contained $1,450 in cash.
Community Services of Venango County, Inc., (www.csvenang…
PRIVATE HOME WITH OFF-STREET DRIVEWAY 3br, 1.5 bath, Laun…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches (Bounty, SunHi, PF17 & 24 &…
Found Brindle & White Pitbull on 7th Ave in Clarion o…
Found Husky Mix on Dayton Road - August 7th.Please contac…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…