Gas leak at Venango Catholic

Multiple emergency vehicles responded to a gas leak Wednesday morning at Venango Catholic High School, Venango County 911 said. A six-inch gas main going into the school had corroded right outside the building and caused the leak, Oil City fire chief Mark Hicks said. Between 10 and 15 people were in the building at the time of the leak, Hicks said. Everyone safely left and no one was injured, Hicks added. National Fuel personnel fixed the problem, 911 said. Oil City police also responded to the scene. (By Kara O'Neil)
0
0
0
0
0

More From This Section

Woman injured in Old Route 8 crash

Franklin state police have released information about a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Victory Township in which an Emlenton woman was injured.

Rouseville furnace fire

Oil City firefighters responded to a furnace fire at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Rouseville.

Polk Borough crash

Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 1 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street and the Polk Cutoff in Polk Borough.