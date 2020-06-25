Gas leak at Venango Catholic

More From This Section
Franklin state police have released information about a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Victory Township in which an Emlenton woman was injured.
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Oil City firefighters responded to a furnace fire at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Rouseville.
Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 1 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street and the Polk Cutoff in Polk Borough.
A Franklin state police trooper helped a woman whose car was on fire while she was driving the vehicle earlier this week.
