Girl hurt in bike accident

A girl was flown by Stat MedEvac helicopter for hospital treatment at about 8 p.m. Tuesday following a bicycle accident a short time earlier. Derek Long, a captain with the Oil City Fire Department, said the juvenile girl was brought to the Mitchell Avenue field in Oil City where the helicopter had landed. Reports indicated the accident occurred in Reno. Oil City police and Reno Ambulance also assisted at the scene, according to Long. (By Diane Cartwright)
