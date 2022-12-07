PITTSBURGH — A 37-year-old Greenville man was convicted of firearm and drug trafficking crimes at the conclusion of a jury trial, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday.
According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, Joshua Peters was convicted of committing the following crimes on March 15: possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm and ammunition after a prior felony conviction.