A Grove City woman was injured in three-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday in Cranberry Township.
A vehicle driven by Jonathan Downing, 28, of Oil City pulled out of Regina Drive on to Route 322 in front of a vehicle driven by Carolynn Amsden, 26, of Grove City, Franklin state police said.
According to police, the vehicle Downing was driving hit the vehicle Amsden was driving, pushing it into a third vehicle driven by Kevin Drake, 32, of Beaver Falls who was stopped waiting for traffic, police said.
Amsden was taken to UPMC Northwest for suspected minor injuries, police said.