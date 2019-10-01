Hemp plants stolen from Crawford farm

Corry state police are investigating the theft of about $16,000 worth of hemp plants from a hemp farm in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County, owned by a 65-year-old Centerville man.
Police said the theft occurred Thursday afternoon.
An Oil City man has been charged with child endangerment in connection with an incident last month that led to an endangerment charge against his girlfriend.
n No one was hurt in a four-vehicle crash at about 3:30 p.m. Friday on Route 322 in Paint Township, Clarion County.
One person was transported by helicopter following a motorcycle crash Friday in Piney Township, Clarion County.
A body was discovered Monday after a fire had been extinguished at a garage in Parker in Allegheny Township, Butler County.