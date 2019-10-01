Corry state police are investigating the theft of about $16,000 worth of hemp plants from a hemp farm in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County, owned by a 65-year-old Centerville man.

Police said the theft occurred Thursday afternoon.

Hemp plants stolen from Crawford farm

