Hit-run accident

Clarion state police investigated a hit-run crash at about 7 p.m. Wednesday in Paint Township.
Police said Trevor Pearcy, 29, of Franklin, was driving through the Dairy Queen parking lot off Route 322 and struck a sign with his 2014 Toyota Tundra.
Nobody was hurt in a one-vehicle crash Thursday in Washington Township, Clarion County.
Clarion County 911 said one person was taken to a hospital after a one-vehicle rollover crash at about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Route 66 in Limestone Township.
Venango County 911 said no one was hurt when a vehicle struck a tree at about 4:15 p.m. Friday on Route 322 in Wyattville.
Venango County 911 said a tree was knocked down Friday on Pacific Street in Franklin.
A Kennerdell woman is facing charges for leaving her two young children home alone for "several hours" Wednesday.