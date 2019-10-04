Hit-run crash at Burger King

Sugarcreek Borough police are investigating a hit-run crash that occurred Wednesday night at Burger King on Route 8.
Police said the vehicle involved in the 8:45 p.m. crash then headed to Oil City at a high rate of speed.
