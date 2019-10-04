Sugarcreek Borough police are investigating a hit-run crash that occurred Wednesday night at Burger King on Route 8.

Police said the vehicle involved in the 8:45 p.m. crash then headed to Oil City at a high rate of speed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Hit-run crash at Burger King

Sugarcreek Borough police are investigating a hit-run crash that occurred Wednesday night at Burger King on Route 8.

Belmar Road accident

Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital following a rollover crash Thursday on Belmar Road, Venango County 911 said.

Rocky Grove crash

One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital following a one-vehicle crash at about 10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Manor and Crestview drives in Rocky Grove, Venango County 911 said.

Father charged after fight

A Franklin man is facing charges for egging his son on to fight another person in front of Rocky Grove High School.