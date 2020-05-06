Marienville state police said a hit-run crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police said an unknown vehicle went off Route 948, destroyed a mailbox and continued south on the road.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Hit-run crash

Marienville state police said a hit-run crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Howe Township, Forest County.

Franklin brush fire

Venango County 911 said a brush fire occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at 50 Liberty St. in Franklin.

Man injured in crash

A Marienville man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Jenks Township, Forest County.

No injuries in crash

Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday in Cranberry Township.