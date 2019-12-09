Franklin police said they located a homemade explosive device Friday at an apartment in Arbor Circle.

Police said they were attempting to locate a wanted person when they found the explosive device in an apartment they were searching.

0
0
0
0
0

More From This Section

Vehicle crashes into house

Sunday at about 7:45 a.m. a vehicle crashed into a house at 612 Rocky Grove Ave., Venango County 911 said.

Indecent assault investigation

Clarion state police said they are investigating an alleged indecent assault of a 15-year-old girl that occurred in Knox on Sept. 19.

Vehicle crashes into church

An unknown vehicle crashed into a church in Richland Township in a hit-and-run crash investigated Saturday at about 11 a.m.