A two-vehicle crash occurred on Horsecreek Road near its intersection with Route 322 at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Venango County 911 said.

At least one person was transported by ambulance to a hospital, according to 911.

Crash near Electralloy

A two-vehicle crash occurred on Main Street in front of Electralloy in Oil City at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Venango County 911 said.

Route 257 crash

Emergency crews were called to a reported two-vehicle, head-on crash at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on Route 257 in front of Fox's Pizza Den in Seneca.

Horsecreek Road accident

Theft suspect sought

Oil City police are investigating the theft of several items Sept. 23 from the North Side Country Fair in Oil City.