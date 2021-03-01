Clarion County 911 said a fire was reported at about 8 p.m. Friday in Venus.
911 said the blaze occurred at a home at 391 Route 157. The highway was temporarily closed while firefighters responded.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Clarion County 911 said a fire was reported at about 8 p.m. Friday in Venus.
911 said the blaze occurred at a home at 391 Route 157. The highway was temporarily closed while firefighters responded.
Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle crash was reported at about 3 a.m. Sunday in Cherrytree Township.
A Franklin woman is facing charges for leaving three young girls home alone with drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view.
A juvenile who escaped Monday from the Abraxas youth detention facility near Marienville was captured a few hours later after he stole a truck and fled from police in Clarion County.
A transient woman is facing charges for resisting arrest in Franklin and then being found with drugs.
Mercer state police are looking for a Hadley man who went missing Thursday.
DAYCARE DIRECTOR, Community Christian Daycare & Schoo…
Office Personnel Needed for local excavation company. Mus…
Thank you to each and every one who sent greetings for my…
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
Political Buttons and Ribbons wanted by collector. Top pr…
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …