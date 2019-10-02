Human remains were discovered Sunday afternoon in Troy Township, Crawford County.
Corry state police said the remains were found by a hunter in a wooded area on Steadman Road.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: October 2, 2019 @ 5:53 am
Human remains were discovered Sunday afternoon in Troy Township, Crawford County.
Corry state police said the remains were found by a hunter in a wooded area on Steadman Road.
A body was found Tuesday near Frills Corners in northern Clarion County, Clarion County coroner Randall Stom said.
Franklin state police have released details about Monday's two-vehicle crash on Route 322 near Hill City Road in Cranberry that resulted in injuries to both drivers.
One person was injured in a two-vehicle at 6 a.m. Tuesday in Jenks Township, Forest County.
An Oil City woman is accused of the theft of more than $3,300 in a Facebook scheme that victimized two women.
Human remains were discovered Sunday afternoon in Troy Township, Crawford County.
Franklin state police are investigating allegations of a sexual assault that is believed to have occurred in Frenchcreek Township.